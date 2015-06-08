San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross rejoined the ballclub late Saturday night after attending his younger brother Joe’s major league debut for the Washington Nationals. Ross earned his third victory of the season on Friday then was granted permission by manager Bud Black to travel to D.C. on Saturday. “He didn’t tell Joe he was coming,” said Black. “He wanted it to be a surprise for his whole family. He said it felt really weird being in the stands. He found himself critiquing every pitch.”

OF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday when OF Melvin Upton Jr. was reinstated from the disabled list. He hit .186 in 23 games with two doubles and four RBIs for San Diego.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed four runs on Sunday, all on a pair of homers by Reds right fielder Jay Bruce. “He threw the ball fine,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He was victimized by a big-time power hitter who hit balls at the top of the zone or that might have been balls.”

OF Melvin Upton Jr. was reinstated from the disabled list on Sunday after missing 57 games with a left foot injury.

RF Matt Kemp broke a 44-game, 174-at-bat homerless streak on Saturday. For manager Bud Black, the best sign that Kemp is poised for a good streak at the plate was his ringing double to right field in the fifth inning. “The ball over (Reds right fielder Jay) Bruce’s head was a (good) sign,” said manager Bud Black. “That ball was hit hard. To beat Bruce in the small part of the ballpark, there’s not a lot of room out there. Matt got it over Bruce’s head in a hurry. That stood out for me.” On Sunday, Kemp went 1-for-4 with a double.

1B Yonder Alonso has hit .533 since coming off the disabled list. Manager Bud Black believes one key for Alonso’s surge is that he’s physically stronger. “He put a little more mass to his frame,” said Black. “Prior to last year, he lost a lot of weight, by design. He’s not running as well as he did last year, but he’s physically stronger.” Another key, says Black, is that Alonso is less pull conscious and staying more in the middle of the field. Alonso hit a game-tying grand slam in the seventh inning on Saturday. Alonso has batted .363 in 30 games. He went 0-for-4 on Sunday.