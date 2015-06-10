San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross faces the Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday after picking up his first road victory of the season at Cincinnati last Friday. He worked five innings in the rain-shortened game, allowing five hits and two runs. Ross, who is 3-5 with a 3.75 ERA, has allowed three runs or fewer in his past seven starts, but suffered from a lack of run support.

OF/1B Wil Myers hit a long home run in his second rehab game with Triple-A El Paso on Monday and will likely be activated before the weekend. He played center field in his first game and first base in this second, going 3-for-10. He was hitting .291 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games through May 10 before going on the disabled list because of tendonitis in his left wrist.

RHP James Shields couldn’t hold a five-run lead in a bid for his eighth straight victory. The Braves scored five runs (four earned) in the sixth inning and Shields took a no-decision in the eventual 6-5 loss Tuesday. He tied a season low with 5 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits. Shields had allowed 10 runs total over his previous five starts.

RHP Brandon Morrow will be shut down for a couple of weeks although an MRI revealed no new damage to his shoulder. He left his second rehab start with Double-A San Antonio on Sunday after feeling discomfort. Morrow was 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts for the Padres before going on the disabled list in mid-May because of shoulder inflammation.

CF Will Venable hit his fifth homer of the season and was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs as he continued his hot hitting on the road Tuesday against the Braves. He has a .321 average away from Petco Park, but is batting .273 overall.