San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Wil Myers returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing four weeks because of tendonitis in his left wrist.

RHP Cory Luebke, trying to come back from two Tommy John elbow surgeries, threw a bullpen session before the Padres’ game in Atlanta on Wednesday and could make a rehab start for Class Lake Elsinore this weekend. He pitched for the first time in three years on Monday, working an inning during an extended spring training game in Arizona. Luebke has been sidelined since May of 2012.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday to clear a roster spot for the return of OF/1B Wil Myers from the disabled list. Quackenbush was 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 relief appearances for San Diego this season. He pitched a shutout inning Wednesday at Atlanta.

3B Yangervis Solarte delivered a two-run single in the 11th inning Thursday to give the Padres a 6-4 victory over the Braves. He entered in the eighth and had a single as part of the Padres’ tying three-run inning. It was Solarte’s first multi-hit game since May 25 against the Los Angeles Angels. He was 5-for-42 with one RBI from then until Thursday.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, given a rotation reprieve when Brandon Morrow had a setback in his injury rehab, will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in San Diego. It will be his ninth start this season and the native of Cuba has also made four relief appearances. Despaigne had a strong outing in his last home start May 31, limiting Pittsburgh to a run over eight innings in a victory. He lost at Cincinnati on Sunday, giving up four runs over six innings.