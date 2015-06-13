San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel’s save Thursday in the 11-inning game in Atlanta was his 15th straight save of his career in extra-inning games. The streak began after he blew his first extra-inning save opportunity with the Braves in May of 2011. Kimbrel’s streak is the longest since the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera converted 18 straight extra-inning save opportunities from 2001 through the end of his career in 2013.

LHP Cory Luebke, who has had two Tommy John surgeries since he last pitched early in the 2012 season, will start and pitch one inning for Class A Lake Elsinore Saturday. Luebke, 30, was 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA after five starts and emerging as the Padres’ top pitcher when he injured his elbow. He had his first Tommy John surgery in 2012 and the second last season. Luebke has been in extended spring training in Arizona.

RHPs Brandon Maurer and Joaquin Benoit were unavailable Friday night after each worked an inning in two of the Padres’ last three games and five of the last seven. Maurer has allowed one run in 20 relief appearances dating back to the start of May. Over his last 21 innings, Maurer has allowed the one run on nine hits and four walks with 17 strikeouts -- an ERA of 0.43. Benoit has allowed two runs on four hits in his last 16, one-inning outings.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne allowed two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings Friday night and has a 2.24 earned-run average over his last five starts. He is 5-3 lifetime at Petco Park with a 2.66 ERA in 13 starts.

SS Clint Barmes is hitting .423 (11-for-26) over his last eight games. He is hitting .306 (11-for-26) this season in 18 games at Petco Park.

LF Justin Upton went into Friday’s game accounting for 66 runs this season -- runs scored (39) plus RBIs (39) minus home runs (12) -- the fourth-highest total in the National League. Upton has a hand in 24 percent of the 274 runs scored by the Padres. Upton is also the only National League player with 12 steals and 12 or more homers.