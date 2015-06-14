San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Cory Luebke, who had two Tommy John surgeries since he last pitched early in the 2012 season, started and pitched a perfect inning Saturday for high Single-A Lake Elsinore. Luebke, 30, was 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA after five starts and emerging as the Padres top pitcher when he injured his elbow. He had his first Tommy John surgery in 2012 and the second last season. Luebke has been in extended spring training in Arizona. He threw 14 pitches with eight for strikes and got three ground ball outs.

RHP Brandon Maurer was the beneficiary of Justin Upton’s game-winning homer Saturday night. He improved to 4-0 with a scoreless eighth inning. Three of those four wins have come in his last five outings. And he has worked scoreless relief in 20 of his last 21 outings, allowing one run on nine hits and four walks with 18 strikeouts in 22 innings for a 0.41 earned run average.

LF Justin Upton’s game-winning homer Saturday night was his ninth game-winning hit of the season. He is now 10-for-27 (.370) in his career against Dodgers right-handed ace Zack Greinke with two homers. His nine game-winning RBIs are tied for the third-most in the Major Leagues.

CF Will Venable was 2-for-4 Saturday and is hitting .298 (34-for-114) since May 8 when he started playing regularly in center due to the loss of both Alonso and Myers to the disabled list.

1B Yonder Alonso made his first start for the Padres at third base Saturday night. He had made one other start at third with the Cincinnati Reds in 2011. Alonso used a glove that his brother-in-law, Orioles 3B Manny Machado, sent him two weeks ago when Alonso started fielding grounders at third. Alonso, whose total major league experience at third base before Saturday night’s game covered 12 1/3 innings, fielded two grounders and made flawless throws across the diamond to 1B Wil Myers. Alonso at third enabled the Padres to get both the bats of Myers and CF Will Venable into the lineup.