San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Wieck was sent to the San Diego Padres on Saturday as the player-to-be-named later that completes the March 30 trade in which the Mets acquired LHP Alex Torres. Wieck, whom the Mets selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft out of Oklahoma City University, was 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 56 innings over 10 starts with Class A Savannah.

OF Wil Myers didn’t start Sunday after making three starts since returning from the disabled list after being out with tendinitis in his left wrist. But he was in the on-deck circle apparently to pinch-hit in the bottom of the 11th. However, Myers was recalled. After the game, Padres manager Bud Black was asked why Myers was recalled. “That’s a fair questions and I will explain a little later,” said Black. “I don’t want to say yet publically.”

RF Matt Kemp threw out Dodgers’ 3B Alberto Callaspo trying to score in the third inning. Kemp is tied for the National League lead with six assists. The Padres lead the National League with 14 outfield assists.

RHP James Shields was visibly unhappy at the end of a second straight start Sunday against the Dodgers at Petco Park. Shields was pulled in favor of reliever Joaquin Benoit after the Padres’ No. 1 starter had thrown only 86 pitches over seven innings, although he gave up a homer to the Dodgers’ Andre Ethier in the seventh to cut the Padres lead to 2-1. Shields allowed one run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. Immediately after he departed, Benoit gave up the tying run and the Padres lost 4-2 in the 12th. Shields recorded his 100th strikeout of the season when he got Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins swinging to end the second. Shields reached the 100-strikeout plateau in 82 2/3 innings, the quickest a Padres starter has reached 100 strikeouts in Padres history. The previous record was 90 innings shared by LHP Cory Luebke in 2011 and RHP Sterling Hitchcock in 1999. Closer Trevor Hoffman is the only pitcher in Padres history to reach 100 strikeouts faster than Shields and the reliever did it twice -- in 71 2/3 innings in 1997 and 80 2/3 innings in 1996.

CF Will Venable was 2-for-5 with a walk Sunday and is hitting .303 (33-for-119) in 33 games since taking over as the Padres regular center fielder on May 8. Venable has hit .400 (10-for-25) against the Dodgers this season.