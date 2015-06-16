FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 16, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Cory Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take OF/1B Wil Myers’ spot on the 25-man roster. Mazzoni was pressed into service Monday night, and he allowed five runs on four hits -- including a grand slam by Oakland C Stephen Vogt -- in one inning. Mazzoni has a 14.63 ERA in seven appearances over three stints with the Padres this season.

SS Alexi Amarista went 1-for-2 with a walk Monday to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. He is 8-for-20 (.400) during the streak. In 12 games this month, Amarista is hitting .333 (12-for-36).

OF/1B Wil Myers returned to the 15-day disabled list Monday with a recurrence of pain in his left wrist.

CF Will Venable drove in SS Alexi Amarista with for the Padres’ lone run Monday. He is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with runners in scoring position this season. Venable is batting .346 (9-for-26) in his past six home games and .298 (37-for-124) since becoming the Padres’ regular center fielder on May 8.


