San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
June 18, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Austin Hedges got his first career home run Tuesday with a 380-foot, third-inning line drive to left off A’s left-handed starter Scott Kazmir. Hedges was hitless since May 10 and in a 0-for-16 drought before homering. The homer was also the first extra-base hit of his career.

SS Clint Barmes was 1-for-3 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .423 during the streak (11-for-26) and is hitting .414 (12-for-29) over his last 10 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner’s struggles continued Tuesday as he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in five-plus innings Tuesday. For only the second time this season, Cashner took a shutout into the fifth inning and allowed no hits and only one walk through the first 4 1/3 innings. But seven of the last nine hitters he faced reached base. He went from 0-for-13 superiority to 5-for-7 trouble, allowing a double, a two-run triple and a two-run homer. Over his last four starts, Cashner has allowed 21 runs on 31 hits and 12 walks in 22 innings, an 8.59 earned run average.

1B Yonder Alonso was 2-for-4 Tuesday and is hitting .294 (15-for-51) in 15 games since coming off the disabled list (bone bruise of his right scapula). He has five multi-hit games since returning.

