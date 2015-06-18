San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris played his first game at Oakland since being traded by the A’s to San Diego during the offseason. He entered the game with 26 extra-base hits, the most by a catcher in the major leagues. Norris nearly homered in the second inning, but A’s LF Ben Zobrist caught his high drive on the warning track, a step in front of the fence. In the bottom of the second inning, Norris threw out speedy CF Billy Burns trying to steal second. Norris went 0-for-4.

SS Alexi Amarista hit a solo home run and made his major league pitching debut Wednesday in a 16-2 loss to Oakland. Amarista retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning after the A’s scored seven runs on eight hits off RHP Cory Mazzoni. The home run was Amarista’s second of the season.

Padres CF/1B Wil Myers will undergo surgery to trim a bone spur in his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-5) gave up six runs on eight hits over six innings Wednesday and took the loss as the Padres were routed 16-2 by Oakland. Despaigne struck out two, walked one and gave up a three-run homer with two outs in the first inning to Oakland DH Billy Butler. He is 1-5 over his past eight starts.