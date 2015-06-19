San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit his eighth home run of the season and made his first career start at first base Thursday in a 3-1 victory against the Oakland A‘s, who traded him to San Diego during the offseason. Norris hammered a leadoff home run down the left field line in the sixth inning against A’s RHP Kendall Graveman. Norris made one previous major league appearance at first base, playing one inning for the A’s in 2013 against Seattle. On Thursday, Norris caught a pop fly in foul territory, cleanly fielded the only ground ball hit his way and did not commit an error in six innings at first base. He moved to catcher in the bottom of the seventh. Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said he wants to keep the power-hitting Norris in the lineup when his body needs a break from catching. Regular starting 1B Yonder Alonso started at third base for the second time this season.

CF/1B Wil Myers underwent surgery Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., to remove a bone spur on his left wrist. He is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks before resuming baseball activities. Dr. Donald Sheridan performed the surgery.

RHP Joaqun Benoit was not available out of the bullpen for his late-innings role Thursday against Oakland because of an illness. RHPs Shawn Kelley, Brandon Maurer and Craig Kimbrel combined to blank the A’s over the final three innings of a 3-1 victory. “He got up in the sixth or something and played catch a little bit but wasn’t feeling well so we made the decision to go with Kelly, Maurer and Kimbrel,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said.

RF Matt Kemp hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday, a solo shot with two outs in the fourth inning in a 3-1 win against Oakland. Kemp launched RHP Kendall Graveman’s 2-2 slider into the left field seats, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead and ending Graveman’s no-hit bid. The home run was Kemp’s second against the A’s in his past three games.

RHP James Shields will take a perfect 7-0 record into his 15th start of the season Friday night against Arizona. Shields has a 3.59 ERA with 104 strikeouts and 25 walks over 87 2/3 innings. Shields had a no-decision in his last start Sunday against the Dodgers. He allowed just one run on five hits over seven innings in a 4-2 loss, striking out six and walking three. He’s 2-1 with a 6.50 in three career starts against Arizona. Shields is 1-0 against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing five runs on six hits over six innings in a 6-5 victory on May 8.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-5) allowed just one run on four hits over six innings Thursday in a 3-1 victory against Oakland. He struck out four and walked one. Kennedy had his fourth straight strong start. During that stretch he has gone 0-2, allowed just seven earned runs, struck out 22 and walked four.