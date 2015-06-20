San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday to make room for 1B/3B Brett Wallace on the roster. Mazzoni was 0-0 with 20.77 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Padres, giving up 23 hits and 20 earned runs in 8 2-3 innings. The move adjusted the Padres’ roster to 12 pitchers and 13 position players.

1B/3B Brett Wallace, who played for interim manager Pat Murphy at Arizona State, was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. He grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning. “He’s a lefty off the bench right now,” Murphy said. “He did his work down in El Paso and went after it the right way. Obviously I have a long history with Brett and trust him. It was a collective decision. We worked through it.” Wallace, 28 was hitting .298 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 37 RBIs for El Paso this season. “There are a lot of good memories,” Murphy said. “Brett Wallace was as a player in the Pac-10 around. He was clutch.” Wallace has 29 homers in parts of four major league seasons with Houston.

RHP James Shields made his 300th career start Friday, but he said early he knew even during his bullpen warmups that his stuff would not be a peak levels. He fell to 7-1 with his first loss of the season, 4-2, at Arizona. “It was a grind day,” said Shields, who lost his first regular-season game since Sept. 20, 2014 while with Kansas City. “Right out of the gates. Sometimes you don’t have your best stuff. There are a lot of times you have to pitch without your best stuff.” Shields was one of two major league starters who were at least 5-0 coming into the game, with Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton, who is 5-0.