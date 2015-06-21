San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was 1-for-4 with a bases-empty homer on Saturday night against the Diamondbacks in his second start at first base this season. Manager Pat Murphy wanted to keep Norris’ bat in the lineup against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. “If I give him a day off, it ain’t going to be on a left-handed pitcher, that’s for sure,” Murphy said. The switch-hitting Norris has 28 extra-base hits, the most among major league catchers. “Are there most experienced guys that you feel more comfortable with? Yes,” Murphy said. “I trust the kid.”

RHP Tyson Ross threw the Padres’ first complete game of the season, giving up four hits and striking out a career-high nine in an 8-1 victory on Saturday night. He also had an RBI triple, his first career triple, in a four-run ninth inning. A mechanical adjustment in his last bullpen session helped, he said. “It allowed me to execute a lot more pitches and get ahead of guys and put them away,” Ross said. “I was just trying to attack hitters. I put an emphasis on getting the leadoff guy out and make them put the ball in play. I’ve had some trouble with command and walking guys. I just really wanted to challenge people tonight.” Ross is 4-7 with a 3.61 ERA, and his ERA dropped even before the game because of a scoring change on a June 10 play at Atlanta that took away an earned run. The change took an infield hit from Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski and gave an error to Ross, who covered the bag on a play at first.

LHP Cory Luebke threw six pitches in a one-inning appearance at Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday, his third rehab outing there. Luebke was so efficient that he finished his work with 15 pitches in the bullpen. “He’s going to go to Double-A (San Antonio) soon and have some outings there,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “I don’t have the exact dates yet. I think eventually we are going to work him in the pen.” Luebke, who has had two Tommy John procedures, was 10-12 with a 3.25 ERA in parts of three seasons (2010-12) with the Padres.

SS Clint Barmes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs while hitting sixth in the lineup on Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. He singled in the Padres’ first run in the second inning, doubled in a run and scored in a two-run sixth and doubled and scored to start a four-run ninth. “Forty is not a death wish,” interim manager Pat Murphy said of Barmes, who is 36. “He’s a mature player, and he plays winning baseball.”

CF Melvin Upton Jr. was 1-for-4 on Saturday with his first homer of the season while hitting leadoff, the third time in four games he has hit leadoff since interim manager Pat Murphy took over on June 16. “Melvin brings a lot to us,” Murphy said. “He has great experience. He’s trying to find himself. He is not pleased with his last couple of years. He wants to get back. He is a very proud individual, and he is a player who wants to contribute in the major leagues. The games I’ve seen him, he helps us win.” Upton stole a base Tuesday and scored a run from third base when he appeared to spook Oakland LHP Scott Kazmir into a balk in the fifth inning. “You have to love that,” Murphy said. “That energy. That aggressiveness. That threat. Sometimes just the threat to steal helps the hitter.”