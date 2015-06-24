San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Alexi Amarista came off the bench to contribute what turned out to be the game-winning hit in the Padres’ 3-2, 11-inning win over the Giants on Tuesday night. That Amarista, one of the club’s hottest hitters, didn’t start the game was no surprise. Opponents rarely put left-handed hitters in the lineup against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. However, as soon as Bumgarner was gone, Amarista was called upon, summoned to play center field. He got two at-bats against the San Francisco bullpen, and he produced the difference-making single in his second trip to the plate.

LHP Cory Luebke moved his rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs on a homer and two walks in one inning. He gave up one run in a total of three innings over three appearances for Class A Lake Elsinore the previous 10 days. Luebke is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in February 2014.

RHP Brandon Maurer combined with four of his mates to give the Padres six innings of shutout relief Tuesday in San Diego’s 3-2, 11-inning win over the Giants. For Maurer, his two shutout innings extended his streak of scoreless innings to 12 over 11 games. He was rewarded with his fifth win of the season. He is now 5-0.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne didn’t pitch well against the Giants on Tuesday night. That is, if you judge his performance by his previous efforts against the club. Despaigne entered the game having allowed just one earned run in 24 2/3 innings against San Francisco in his career. This time around, he allowed a whopping two in just five innings. Actually, the runs easily could have been ruled unearned. With a chance to escape the fifth inning unscored upon, Despaigne mishandled a slow roller in front of the mound, allowing Giants OF Gregor Blanco to reach base safely and San Francisco to score its first run. The play was ruled a hit, making both of the inning’s runs earned.

LF Justin Upton boarded the Padres’ team bus after Tuesday’s game against the Giants with a good feeling. After all, he contributed a single to the club’s 11th-inning uprising that produced a 3-2 win. But before that, Upton had nothing to be proud of. His first four at-bats, three against Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, resulted in strikeouts. He had two strikes when he delivered the key hit against Giants RHP Hunter Strickland in the 11th.

RHP Ian Kennedy pitched well in his first two outings in June. Then he really got on a roll. Kennedy will be coming off his best back-to-back efforts of the season when he takes the mound against the Giants on Wednesday. Kennedy had nearly identical statistical efforts against the Dodgers (one run on four hits in seven innings) and Athletics (one run on four hits in six innings) in his last two outings. He has allowed just seven earned runs in 24 innings (2.63 ERA) in his four June starts. Kennedy has pitched well against the Giants this season, allowing only one run in 9 1/3 innings (0.96 ERA).