San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris recorded his 24th caught stealing Friday night. The total is the highest in the Major Leagues this season and three times Norris’s previous career high. It is also tied for the fifth-most in Padres history before the All-Star break.

LHP Cory Luebke pitched a perfect inning using 11 pitches for Double-A San Antonio Friday night. He has now made five, one-inning appearances with one run allowed during his rehab assignment.

RHP Josh Johnson will resume throwing soon after an MRI of his twice reconstructed elbow was “inconclusive” according to Padres manager Pat Murphy. “We are going to resume his rehab,” said Murphy. “They don’t know about the integrity of the ligament.” Johnson felt tingling in his fingers during a recent simulated game.

1B Yonder Alonso was 2-for-3 with a RBI Friday night against Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray. The left-handed-hitting Alonso is batting .405 (15-for-37) against left-handed pitching this season. Alonso is also hitting .368 (7-for-19) during a five-game hitting streak.