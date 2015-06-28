FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Intel
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Cory Spangenberg left Saturday night’s game in the fourth inning with a sprained left knee and went for an MRI. He was injured while making the pivot on a first-inning double play when he was slid into by Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed. The knee worsened while Spangenberg was running the bases after doubling in the fourth.

2B Cory Spangenberg left Saturday night’s game in the fourth inning with a sprained left knee. He suffered the injury while making the pivot on a first-inning double play when he was slid into by Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed. Spangenberg had an MRI after the game.

RF Matt Kemp is 5-for-16 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs since moving into the leadoff slot four games ago on June 24. “Matt sent a message to the whole team when he said ‘put me there,'” Padres manager Pat Murphy said.

LF Justin Upton has hit 11 of his 14 homers this season at Petco Park. That is the highest total by a Padre at Petco Park before the All-Star break since it opened in 2004. In 37 home games this season, Upton is hitting .328 (45-for-137) with the 11 homers and 29 RBIs. He has a six-game hitting streak (8-for-25).

1B Yonder Alonso was 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and two runs on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He is 9-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak that matches his season high.

