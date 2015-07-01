San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Wil Myers is nowhere close to coming back after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this month. But there he was playing catch before the game -- before someone told on him. He returned later to play catch, but only while wearing a heavy brace. There are no guarantees Myers will play again this year.

2B Cory Spangenberg was having a good first-half in wrestling the starting job away from Jedd Gyorko. But Spangenberg hurt his knee on Sunday and is down for 15 days. Manager Pat Murphy said he’s hopeful Spangenberg will be ready to go when he is eligible to return.

2B Jedd Gyorko returned to the Padres on Tuesday after being shipped out to Triple-A El Paso on June 10. Gyorko, who led the Padres in RBIs in his first two years, was on the farm hoping something good would sprout regarding his swing. He was demoted after batting but .210 to start this season. This was one season removed from another slow beginning and him batting injuries in hitting .210, although no Padres eclipsed his 51 RBIs. “I believe in Jedd,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said.

INF Will Middlebrooks is still slowed by a sprained ankle but he did pinch hit and made an out on Tuesday. Middlebrooks rolled his ankle on Sunday when stepping on equipment in the on-deck circle.

3B Will Middlebrooks still wasn’t able to start on his sore ankle Wednesday, but he was available to pinch-hit.

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte is heating up again. After a hot start, then a cool period, Solarte has hit safely in three of his past four games, going six for 13 with three doubles, two RBIs and run scored. With Cory Spangenberg going on the DL and Jedd Gyorko’s inconsistent play, Solarte will see plenty of playing time going forward.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was unavailable for portions of the recent road trip with arm fatigue. But he has rebounded and has allowed just three runs to score in his last 21 outings since May 3. His arm is fine and he is available.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Wednesday. He is two more bullpens and a simulated game away from going out on a second rehab assignment.