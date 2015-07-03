San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was promoted from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso Wednesday. Rea, who has been named to the Team USA in the Futures Game, was 3-2 with a Texas League-leading 1.08 earned run average in 12 starts.

3B Will Middlebrooks was again unable to start Wednesday afternoon after rolling his left ankle when stepping on a bat in the visiting on-deck circle Sunday.

3B Yangervis Solarte has hit safely in four of his last five games and had two of the Padres four hits against the Mariners Tuesday and Wednesday. Solarte is 7-for-12 in the five games with four doubles and two multi-hit games.

RHP James Shields has been the losing pitcher in each of his last three starts after opening the season with a 7-0 record. Over those three starts, Shields has allowed 13 runs on 15 hits and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings for a 7.02 earned run average. Over the three starts, Shields ERA has climbed from 3.59 to 4.14. Shields threw 117 pitches in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday, the most by a Padres pitcher since RHP Odrisamer Despaigne threw 123 last July 20.

1B Yonder Alonso had one of the Padres’ three hits Wednesday afternoon and is hitting .300 (15-for-50) over his last 14 games. Alonso is hitting .289 (28-for-97) since returning from the disabled list on June 2.