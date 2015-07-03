San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross turned in a quality start Thursday night and also clouted the first homer of his career, but control problems might have cost him a win. Ross gave up five walks over six innings, leading to a run in the first, and left the game in a 3-3 tie. He fanned six and gave up four hits, plus three runs, in his 13th quality start in 17 outings. He hasn’t allowed a homer in his last 72 innings.

3B Will Middlebrooks (ankle) didn’t start for the third straight game Thursday night but pinch-hit in the seventh, flying out. Middlebrooks was injured Sunday stepping on a bat in the Arizona on-deck circle while trying to field a foul pop-up off Cliff Pennington’s bat. Middlebrooks pinch-hit Tuesday night against Seattle and made an out.

3B Yangervis Solarte’s second-inning homer was his first in 52 at-bats this year when facing a left-handed pitcher. But Solarte’s night ended abruptly in the sixth when he slammed his helmet after being called out on a half-swing by first base umpire David Rackley and was tossed by plate umpire Bob Davidson. It was Solarte’s first career ejection.

OF Will Venable was a sickly 1-for-17 as a pinch-hitter before belting a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning, his sixth long ball of the year. It was the fifth career first pitch homer for Venable, who’s 10-for-20 this year when putting the first pitch in play, and also represented the second pinch-hit homer of his career.

RHP Andrew Cashner gets the call Friday night when San Diego continues its series in St. Louis. Cashner is coming off a 7-2 win Saturday night against Arizona, giving up both runs over seven solid innings. Cashner has averaged nearly a strikeout an inning this year, but has been victimized by bad defense. Nineteen of the 64 runs he’s allowed in 16 starts have been unearned.