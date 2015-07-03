FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyson Ross turned in a quality start Thursday night and also clouted the first homer of his career, but control problems might have cost him a win. Ross gave up five walks over six innings, leading to a run in the first, and left the game in a 3-3 tie. He fanned six and gave up four hits, plus three runs, in his 13th quality start in 17 outings. He hasn’t allowed a homer in his last 72 innings.

3B Will Middlebrooks (ankle) didn’t start for the third straight game Thursday night but pinch-hit in the seventh, flying out. Middlebrooks was injured Sunday stepping on a bat in the Arizona on-deck circle while trying to field a foul pop-up off Cliff Pennington’s bat. Middlebrooks pinch-hit Tuesday night against Seattle and made an out.

3B Yangervis Solarte’s second-inning homer was his first in 52 at-bats this year when facing a left-handed pitcher. But Solarte’s night ended abruptly in the sixth when he slammed his helmet after being called out on a half-swing by first base umpire David Rackley and was tossed by plate umpire Bob Davidson. It was Solarte’s first career ejection.

OF Will Venable was a sickly 1-for-17 as a pinch-hitter before belting a tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning, his sixth long ball of the year. It was the fifth career first pitch homer for Venable, who’s 10-for-20 this year when putting the first pitch in play, and also represented the second pinch-hit homer of his career.

RHP Andrew Cashner gets the call Friday night when San Diego continues its series in St. Louis. Cashner is coming off a 7-2 win Saturday night against Arizona, giving up both runs over seven solid innings. Cashner has averaged nearly a strikeout an inning this year, but has been victimized by bad defense. Nineteen of the 64 runs he’s allowed in 16 starts have been unearned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.