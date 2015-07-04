San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Will Middlebrooks (ankle) was available to start Friday night but didn’t get the call as Yangervis Solarte played at third. Middlebrooks, who was injured Sunday when he stepped on a bat in the Arizona on-deck circle chasing a pop-up, pinch-hit Thursday night and flew out. It’s not known when Middlebrooks will return to the lineup.

RHP Odisramer Despaigne gets the ball Saturday when San Diego continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Despaigne is coming off a 6-4 loss Sunday to Arizona and hasn’t won a game since May 31, when he beat Pittsburgh. He absorbed two losses last year against the Cardinals, getting torched for seven runs in an Aug. 17 defeat at Busch Stadium.

RF Matt Kemp hasn’t produced much with the bat in his first season with the Padres, but has been a weapon on defense. His assist in the fourth inning, when he doubled Matt Carpenter off first on a fly ball, was his eighth in 78 games. In 143 games last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kemp had only seven assists.

LF Justin Upton snapped an 0-for-17 slide with an infield hit in the sixth inning and later stole second, making him 16-for-16 for the season. Only Washington’s Denard Span is also perfect among qualifiers, and he’s just 11-for-11. Upton’s single was his seventh infield hit of the year.

RHP Andrew Cashner built on his win Saturday night with another good performance Friday night, pitching six-plus innings in a no-decision. Cashner allowed just three hits and three walks, fanning three. He did a great job of damage control in the fifth, conceding just one run from a bases-loaded, no-out jam as he got a double play ball and another groundout to end the threat.