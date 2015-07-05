San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris (left AC joint) was in the lineup Saturday after being injured Friday night in a fall at first base, when he collided with Xavier Scruggs while beating out an infield hit. Norris singled twice in four at-bats and doesn’t figure to miss time as long as the injury doesn’t get any worse.

RHP Brandon Maurer was tagged with a loss that really wasn’t his fault, thanks to an error on Alexi Amarista that made the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth unearned. Maurer dropped to 5-1, but his ERA fell to 1.73. The former starter has really found his niche as a reliever, allowing only 33 baserunners over 41 2/3 innings.

3B Yangervis Solarte hit his second home run of the series in the fourth inning on Saturday for the Padres’ only run. Solarte has hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the series, as his blast Thursday night came as a right-handed hitter. Solarte has collected an extra-base hit in five straight games and seven of his last eight, giving him a robust .786 slugging percentage in that span.

RHP Odisramer Despaigne took a shutout into the sixth inning but settled for a no-decision after giving up the tying run before getting an out. Despaigne gave up four hits and a run in five-plus innings with a walk and three strikeouts, spotting his fastball well and using his breaking stuff to get a handful of outs. He threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

RHP Ian Kennedy takes the mound Sunday for San Diego’s series finale in St. Louis. Kennedy absorbed a 5-0 loss Tuesday night at home against Seattle, the latest defeat in an inconsistent year. Keeping the ball from leaving the stadium has been his biggest problem, as he’s yielded a whopping 17 in only 74 innings. Eight of the 48 runs that Kennedy’s allowed have been unearned.