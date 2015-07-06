San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris (sore left shoulder AC joint) didn’t start Sunday, although it appears to be a rest day more than anything else. Norris was injured Friday night in a collision with Xavier Scruggs while beating out an infield hit, but he was able to catch Saturday and collect two hits. Norris pinch-hit in the ninth Sunday and fouled out for the final out. He could be back in the starting lineup Monday.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush helped save the bullpen by eating up the last two innings Sunday, enabling the Padres to use only one reliever in the game. Quackenbush tied a career high for his longest outing, set four other times, most recently May 9 in Arizona. He retired all six men he faced, striking out one.

LF Justin Upton got a rest Sunday, as he is in a slump that has dropped his batting average to .262. Despite his recent struggles, Upton is showing that a right-handed hitter can consistently reach the seats at Petco Park. Eleven of his 14 homers have come in San Diego’s spacious home park. He also has 16 steals in 16 tries; the other only perfect runner with at least 10 steals is Washington’s Denard Span, who is 11-for-11.

RHP James Shields takes the ball Monday night when San Diego starts a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Shields pitched well for most of a 7-0 loss Wednesday against Seattle, but like a lot of Padre pitchers in recent years, a lack of run support helped do him in. Shields has fanned 123 batters in 104 1/3 innings but has had trouble keeping the ball in the stadium, allowing 17 homers.

RHP Ian Kennedy pitched a decent game but couldn’t get the pitcher or the leadoff man out Sunday, costing him his eighth loss. Kennedy gave up a single and double to RHP Lance Lynn, and OF Tommy Pham knocked Lynn in both times with a two-run homer and an RBI single. Over six innings, Kennedy gave up seven hits and three runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Dale Thayer struggled Saturday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A San Antonio. He gave up three runs on three hits, including a homer, in one inning. Thayer has been out since June 17 due to a strained right shoulder.