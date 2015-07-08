FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
July 8, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tim Federowicz is scheduled to catch RHP Brandon Morrow’s simulated game Saturday and then begin a rehab assignment next week at low-Class A Fort Wayne. Federowicz has been on the disabled list since the start of the season after tearing the lateral meniscus in his right knee during spring training and undergoing arthroscopic surgery.

3B Will Middlebrooks made his first start since June 28. He had been limited to two pinch-hitting appearances in the previous eight games because of a sore left ankle.

