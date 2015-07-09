San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross started but did not return after a one-hour, 42-minute rain delay in the top of the third inning. Ross pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and one strikeout

3B Will Middlebrooks made his first start since June 28 and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He had been limited to a pair of pinch-hitting appearances in the previous eight games because of a sore left ankle.

INF/OF Yangervis Solarte had his hitting streak end at seven games with an 0-for-2 game Tuesday. Solarte did not start, entering the game at second base in the seventh inning as part of a double switch.

LF Justin Upton went 0-for-4 and is now 3-for-30 in his last eight games, dropping his batting average to .259. He made an outstanding defensive play in the fifth inning, reaching above the fence to take a potential two-run home run away from Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen.

RHP Andrew Cashner is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Cashner is 1-2 with a 5.77 ERA in his last seven starts. He is just 1-3 lifetime against the Pirates despite a sparkling 0.95 ERA in six games, including two starts.