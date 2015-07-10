San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris has a 3-game hitting streak but it hasn’t been your typical three-game streak. The catcher has batted leadoff those three games, after hitting leadoff just once in the previous three years. For the Pittsburgh series, he batted No. 1, played position No. 2, and wore No. 3.

LHP Frank Garces to was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Dale Thayer, who came of the disabled list. Garces threw two innings and 43 pitches in Tuesday’s rain-delayed loss.

RF Matt Kemp homered to dead center field Wednesday night and now has three RBIs in his last two games. He also has 20 go-ahead RBIs on the season.

LF Justin Upton sat out Wednesday’s game at Pittsburgh despite being named an All-Star earlier in the week. He struggled this road trip with just three hits in 20 at-bats and is hitting just .216 in 44 games on the road this season.

RHP Dale Thayer was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday. He’s been on the DL since June 17 with a strained right shoulder. He rejoined the Padres on Monday and threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday.

RHP Shawn Kelley has now allowed just three runs in his last 20 outings and last 22 innings. For the season, he has struck out 35 batters in 30 innings.