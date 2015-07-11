San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was in the starting lineup Friday despite banging his right knee in Wednesday’s game and playing through some shoulder problems. Interim manager Pat Murphy is paying close attention to Norris but keeps playing him, as Friday’s game was his 71st start behind the plate. “It’s tough to read those because Derek’s a persistent guy and a tough guy,” Murphy said. “He’s going to play hurt. That’s just the way he is. He wants to play.” Norris struggled Friday, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He was also charged with a passed ball.

C Tim Federowicz will catch the simulated game thrown by RHP Brandon Morrow Saturday. If there are no issues, he’ll head out on a rehab assignment after that. Federowicz hasn’t played all season because of right knee surgery.

OF Melvin Upton Jr., who had just one two-hit game in his first 25 games with the Padres this season, had his first three-hit game of the year. Upton came into Friday batting just .170 with a homer and three RBIs but had two singles and a home run. His success in Arlington shouldn’t come as a surprise. Upton came into the game hitting .331 at Globe Life Park and raised that mark to .347.

LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup for the Padres and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Upton missed Wednesday’s game because of a sore left oblique. Upton doesn’t think the oblique will keep him from playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He is the lone representative for the Padres. “I go work on it in the last couple of days,” Upton said.

RHP Brandon Morrow, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 because of right shoulder inflammation, will throw a simulated game Saturday in Arlington.

RHP Ian Kennedy has now lost four consecutive starts. He pitched just 4 1/3 innings Friday, allowing four runs. It was his shortest outing since May 28. He’s also had very little run support in his last four starts. He exited Friday with San Diego trailing 4-0 and has had just one run scored for him while he’s on the mound in his last four starts.