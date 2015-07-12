San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CL Craig Kimbrel needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side in the ninth inning on Saturday night. He is now 22-for-23 on save chances this season and lowered his ERA to 3.09. His outing Saturday marked his first appearance in more than a week. He hadn’t pitched since July 3.

C Tim Federowicz (arthroscopic right knee surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He had a complete tear of his lateral meniscus repaired. He was scheduled to catch a simulated game July 11. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Wayne on July 12.

3B Will Middlebrooks made his second start of the season and career at shortstop on Saturday with Yangervis Solarte getting the nod at third base. Middlebrooks made a mental error in Friday’s series opener playing at third when he allowed Delino DeShields to score on a popup behind shortstop. Interim manager Pat Murphy is trying to spark Middlebrooks, who is struggling at the plate and hitting just .215. “We’re looking at it as trying to give him a shot to play there,” Murphy said. “He’s played there a couple of times this year and done well, and the staff felt like that might be a nice improvement from a range purpose. We’ll watch it closely and see if it’s something. He’s got to get it kick-started, too. He’s got to start contributing more.”

3B Yangervis Solarte collected his first career go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later Saturday. Solarte, who got the start at third base over Will Middlebrooks, is now hitting .429 in his last 14 games and has 10 extra-base hits during that stretch. He reached base four times Saturday and has reached at least four times twice this season.

RHP James Shields struck out five Rangers on Saturday to give him 131 strikeouts this season. That’s the third-highest total by a San Diego pitcher before the All-Star break. Andy Benes has the club record with 138 and Ian Kennedy struck out 133 before the break last year. Shields also walked four, which matched his season high. He has done it three times in his last five starts.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw three innings in a simulated game Saturday in his bid to get back into the San Diego rotation. Morrow, who has been out since May 5 with right shoulder inflammation, threw three 15-pitch innings and interim manager Pat Murphy said he thinks Morrow is close to going out on a rehab assignment. Morrow isn’t looking that far ahead. “We’ve been taking everything step by step this time,” Morrow said. “They never really showed me a planned-out schedule. It was, ‘Throw a (bullpen session), then schedule the next one.'”

RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 24. He threw a bullpen on July 7 and a 45-pitch simulated game on Saturday. He could go on a rehab assignment next.