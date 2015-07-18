San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Wil Myers flew to Arizona Friday to get final medical clearance to resume baseball activities. Myers has played only three games since May 10 due to a bone spur in his left wrist. The particle was surgically removed on June 18. The Padres are hoping Myers will return to the lineup by mid-August.

LHP Cory Luebke, who has had two rounds of Tommy John surgery since he last pitched in the major leagues early in the 2012 season, had his latest comeback attempt aborted Thursday when he had surgery to reroute a nerve in the elbow. Luebke will miss four to six weeks, although Padres manager Pat Murphy said he expects Luebke to be on a throwing program before the end of the season. “The surgery was to take pressure off the nerve . . . it had slipped out of the tunnel built for it,” said Murphy.

2B Jedd Gyorko is hitting .283 (13-for-46) since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on June 30. He has two homers and five RBIs in 13 games since his return.

RF Matt Kemp’s ninth home run of the season in the first inning Friday night extended his season-best hitting streak to six games. He is 11-for-24 (.458) during the streak with three homers and six RBIs. The home run was off Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Kemp is 20-for-46 (.435) in his career against De La Rosa. The 20 hits are the second-most by Kemp against any pitcher in his career.

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 with his 15th homer Friday night and is hitting .307 (46-for-150) in 41 games at Petco Park this season. Twelve of his 15 homers have come at Petco Park, three shy of the single-season record at Petco Park set by OF Will Venable in 2013.

RHP James Shields recorded his first win since June 3 Friday night. He opened the season 7-0, then lost three straight decisions before Friday night. Shields also recorded the 32nd pick-off of his career, which is the third-highest total among active pitchers and the 10th-most by a right-handed pitcher since the start of the 1970 season.

RHP Brandon Morrow, who has been out since May 2 due to shoulder inflammation, threw a bullpen at Petco Park Friday afternoon and could begin a rehab assignment early next week. Morrow had an earlier rehab assignment aborted in June when the pain returned to his shoulder during his second start.