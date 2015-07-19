FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 20, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UTL Alexi Amarista isn’t expected to get much time at shortstop, with the team turning more to Clint Barmes and Will Middlebrooks. In addition to playing the middle infield positions, Amarista can be used in the outfield, especially in center.

OF/INF Wil Myers (wrist) is starting the strength phase of his rehab and he could resume baseball activities late next week.

INF Will Middlebrooks will continue to see time at shortstop as the Padres look for offensive contributions from that position.

RF Matt Kemp is heating up and so are the Padres. San Diego can set a season high with five straight wins if they prevai Sunday.

1B Yonder Alonso figures to get some starts at third base with Wil Myers playing first, after Myers returns from his wrist injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.