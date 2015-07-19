San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

UTL Alexi Amarista isn’t expected to get much time at shortstop, with the team turning more to Clint Barmes and Will Middlebrooks. In addition to playing the middle infield positions, Amarista can be used in the outfield, especially in center.

OF/INF Wil Myers (wrist) is starting the strength phase of his rehab and he could resume baseball activities late next week.

INF Will Middlebrooks will continue to see time at shortstop as the Padres look for offensive contributions from that position.

RF Matt Kemp is heating up and so are the Padres. San Diego can set a season high with five straight wins if they prevai Sunday.

1B Yonder Alonso figures to get some starts at third base with Wil Myers playing first, after Myers returns from his wrist injury.