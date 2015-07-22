San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Moore, making his fourth start after missing most of last season following Tommy John surgery, allowed four runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings in losing to Philadelphia on Monday night. He struck out three and walked three, all in the Phillies’ three-run second inning. “A starting pitcher has to do a better job there,” Moore said. “We had a 2-0 lead. I wanted to keep them off the board and they got a three-spot.”

UTL Alexi Amarista might be the benefactor if Will Middlebrooks struggles with the transition to shortstop from third. Middlebrooks had two errors on Sunday. Amarista started on Monday. ”You have to play the utility players, too,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. “And you might see a little more of (Amarista) this series. But you’re going to see all of them out there. Clint Barmes is also in the shortstop mix.”

2B Jedd Gyorko has gone from being demoted to the minors to batting cleanup. Gyorko was shipped out on June 10 but since his recall he’s hit .260 with three extra-base hits in 14 games. Gyorko had lost his job to Corey Spangenberg, then Spangenberg hurt his knee, which gave Gyorko another opportunity. ”I think he had a wake-up call,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said.

INF Will Middlebrooks is still in the mix at shortstop despite a disastrous showing on Sunday when he committed two errors in less than five innings. ”We knew there were going to be days like that and you saw it first-hand,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. Murphy was set to move forward with Middlebrooks and Clint Barmes splitting the duties, with Alexi Amarista filling the utility role. Murphy said that still holds true, despite Middlebooks’ struggles. Middlebrooks has been a third baseman throughout his career.

LF Justin Upton (oblique) was out of the lineup again Tuesday. The Padres expect him to play during the homestand, however.

RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) will start throwing at the end of the week.

LF Justin Upton remained out of the lineup, after coming out of Sunday’s game in the fifth inning with a tightness in his back. Upton battled a strained left oblique earlier in the year. ”He felt better today but there is still some tightness,‘’ said assistant general manager Josh Stein. It doesn’t appear Upton is a candidate for the DL. The Padres need a healthy Upton for one of two reasons: If he gets hot, maybe the Padres make a second-half run. Or, Upton’s name has been linked to numerous teams as the trading deadline nears.

RHP Brandon Morrow could start a new rehab assignment this weekend. He has been out since May 3 due to right shoulder inflammation, and he had to abandon a rehab assignment in early June due to renewed discomfort.