San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Jedd Gyorko homered for the Padres only run Wednesday. Since being recalled on June 30, Gyorko is hitting .246 (15-for-61) with three homers and is hitting .286 (14-for-49) against right-handed pitching.

3B Will Middlebrooks was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Almonte. Although Middlebrooks had been used recently at shortstop, he will primarily play third base with El Paso. “We’d like him to come back as our third baseman,” said Murphy, who said Middlebrooks was going out to get his bat (.212) going. “Middlebrooks is very talented, but he needs to find himself. He needs at-bats.”

OF Abraham Almonte was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Almonte was hitting .275 with the Chihuahuas with four homers, 35 RBIs, 11 steals and 43 runs scored in 60 games for the Chihuahuas since being optioned by the Padres on June 8. He was hitting .186 in 43 at-bats earlier this season for the Padres. “Almonte knows who he is,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. “He’s contact, bunt, speed and a little juice. Hopefully, he ignites us a little bit.”

RHP James Shields left Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Giants at Petco Park without allowing a run. The only problem was that he departed after only five innings, having thrown 96 pitches while allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Over his last four starts, Shields has allowed five runs on 17 hits and 12 walks with 21 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings for a 2.02 ERA.

RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Wednesday morning and will pitch a three-inning/45-pitch start Saturday or Sunday for Triple-A El Paso at Salt Lake. Morrow, who has been out since May 3 with right shoulder inflammation, is schedule to make rehab starts of four, five and six innings before any possible return to the Padres. He was shut down on one previous rehab assignment when the pain returned.