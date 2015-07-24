San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Wil Myers took grounders at shortstop Thursday, but as desperate as the Padres are to find someone to man that position, it won’t be Myers. “No, that’s not a possibility,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. Myers, on the disabled list due to left wrist tendinitis, is going to starting swinging a short bat Friday. He will go on the road trip next week with the team as he accelerates his rehabilitation.

2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) is progressing in his running program, with the next step being making cuts and changing directions. It was Spangenberg’s emergence earlier in the season that cost Jedd Gyorko his job.

C Austin Hedges got the start over a slumping Derek Norris. Hedges, among the team’s top prospects, has always been able to catch and throw and now he has to prove to the Padres that he can hit major league pitching. He went 0-for-2, was hit by a pitch and made a run-scoring throwing error.

LF Justin Upton (oblique) wasn’t in the lineup for the fourth straight game. He struck out as a pinch hitter for the game’s final out. Upton is taking swings in the batting cages and according to Padres officials is making progress, but that is all window dressing until he can actually start, which the team hopes is sooner rather than later considering the interest Upton is drawing on the trade market.

RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) continues to work toward rejoining the Padres. He will make his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A El Paso. “He will throw three innings or 45 pitches,” assistant GM Fred Uhlman Jr. said. Morrow could return, manager Pat Murphy said, as a starter or reliever. It is unclear what that team’s rotation would look like by the time Morrow gets back, as trades could be made ahead of the July 31 deadline.