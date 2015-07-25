San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Austin Hedges was back on the bench Friday night, giving way to regular, but slumping, Derek Norris. While Hedges has struggled at the plate, he’s proving the game isn’t too big for him. “I love him,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”He is going to be a good player.‘’

3B Brett Wallace was a surprise name to see at the hot corner. But he got his first shot at third this season. His other two starts have come as the designated hitter. Wallace is hitting .280., mostly as a pinch-hitter. He didn’t disappoint as he rocked a homer and a single in three plate appearances.

RF Matt Kemp is heating up and the Padres hope his teammates do the same. Kemp, who homered in Friday’s win, has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with 11 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs.

LF Justin Upton (oblique) was in the lineup Friday for the first time since Sunday. Upton, who struck out in a pinch-hitting role to end Thursday’s game, is being showcased for other teams as much as he’s there to help the Padres win. “He’s an important cog for us,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”I think we have Justin feeling good.‘’ Upton was hitless in four at-bats.