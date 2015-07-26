San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel successfully converted his 19th straight save opportunity Friday night. It was his 28th success in 29 tries this season. In his last 23 outings, Kimbrel has 17 saves and has allowed two runs, 13 hits, 10 walks and a hit batter with 33 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for a 0.79 ERA.

RF Matt Kemp had two singles and two walks in four plate appearances Saturday night and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games. He has gone 19-for-46 (.413) with six doubles, five home runs and seven walks during the surge for a .491 on-base percentage, a .870 slugging percentage and a 1.361 OPS. “Right now, Matt is as mentally tough as anyone in the game,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s been the best player on the field for a while now. The numbers don’t even tell the story.”

RHP Brandon Morrow threw 40 pitches in a 2 1/3-inning rehab assignment for Triple-A El Paso on Saturday night at Salt Lake. He allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Morrow has been on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since May 3 and had a previous rehab assignment aborted when the pain returned.

RHP Ian Kennedy is 4-4 in his last 10 starts with a 2.84 ERA with 52 strikeouts against 14 walks in 57 1/3 innings. In his last five starts at Petco Park, Kennedy is 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA. A free agent at the end of the season, Kennedy is the subject of numerous trade rumors.