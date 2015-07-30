San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will look to build off his longest walk-free start of the season when he takes the mound for the Padres on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ross took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings as the Padres fell to the Miami Marlins, 4-0. It was actually the second walk-free start of the year for Ross, but he lasted just two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 7. He leads the majors with 57 walks but has issued just four free passes in his last four starts, a span of 21 innings. Ross is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on July 19, 2014, when he threw seven shutout innings in the Padres’ 6-0 victory at Petco Park.

OF Wil Myers (left wrist surgery) won’t swing a bat again for at least another five days due to lingering soreness in the wrist. Myers, who underwent surgery to remove a bone spur on June 18, began swinging a bat last week but felt pain on Saturday. He has played in just three games since May 10 and none since June 13. Myers is batting .277 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 35 games this year.

RHP James Shields ended July the way he began it -- with a loss. Shields was the losing pitcher Tuesday night, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Padres fell to the Mets, 4-0. The loss snapped a four-start unbeaten streak for Shields, who went 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in that span. Overall this season, he is 8-4 in 22 starts with a 3.77 ERA and 148 innings over 133 2/3 innings.

RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Morrow, who last pitched for the Padres on May 2, threw 2 1/3 innings for El Paso on Saturday and will likely make several rehab starts before returning to the majors. He is 2-0- with a 2.73 ERA in five starts this season for the Padres.