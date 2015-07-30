San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross earned the win and dodged injury Wednesday night, when he left the Padres’ 7-3 victory after five innings due to a stiff right quad. Ross was hit in the quad by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the fourth inning. After the fifth inning, Ross told manager Pat Murphy that he was stiffening up. With the Padres ahead 6-1, Murphy made the decision to go to the bullpen. Ross is expected to be fine for his next start. He allowed the one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five Wednesday. Ross is now 8-9 in 22 starts with a 3.38 ERA and 137 strikeouts over 127 2/3 innings.

3B Yangervis Solarte tied a career high with four hits Wednesday night, when the Padres beat the Mets, 7-3. Solarte finished 4-for-5 and singled and scored in the first, delivered an RBI single in the second, popped out in the fourth, doubled and scored in the sixth and doubled in the eighth. His big game came one day before the first anniversary of his first four-hit game, which he enjoyed against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solarte is hitting .256 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 92 games this season.

RHP Andrew Cashner will look to avoid making ignoble major league history again when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Cashner took the defeat the last time he opposed the Mets on June 1, when he allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and no walks while striking out 12 over 4 2/3 innings in the Padres’ 7-0 loss at Citi Field. He became the first starting pitcher to ever strike out at least 10 batters and allow at least 10 hits while throwing fewer than five innings -- a feat matched the very next night by Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard. Cashner is coming off a win in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 3-1. It was the fourth straight quality start for Cashner, who has a 2.60 ERA in that span and has lowered his overall ERA from 4.35 to 3.93. In seven career appearances (two starts) against the Mets, Cashner is 0-2 with a 5.71 ERA.

1B Yonder Alonso continued his hitting streak against the Mets on Wednesday, when he went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the Padres’ 7-3 win. Alonso has now hit in 12 straight games against the Mets, a stretch in which he is hitting .386 in 44 at-bats. It is the longest active hitting streak against the Mets. Pittsburgh Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has hit in 11 straight games against the Mets. Overall this season, Alonso is hitting .286 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 74 games.