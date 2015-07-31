San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C/1B Derek Norris had perhaps the best game of his career Thursday, when he went 5-for-5 with a grand slam in the Padres’ stunning 8-7 comeback win over the Mets. Norris singled in the first, third and sixth before hitting a grand slam in the seventh to pull the Padres to within 7-5. The Padres still trailed by that score when Norris stepped to the plate with two outs and nobody on in the ninth. Norris fouled off three straight 0-2 pitches in an at-bat interrupted 44 minutes by rain before he singled to right to extend an inning in which LF Justin Upton eventually hit the go-ahead three-run homer. It was the first time Norris has had more than three hits in a big league game. He is now batting .238 with 12 homers and 49 RBI in 94 games this season.

RHP Tyson Ross (right quad) was experiencing normal stiffness Thursday, the day after he was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, and should be fine to make his next scheduled start. Ross was hit in the fourth inning Wednesday and left after five innings due to stiffness in the quad. He gave up one run over five innings to earn the win to improve to 8-9 and lower his ERA to 3.38.

RHP Brandon Morrow (right shoulder inflammation) was scratched from a rehab start at Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy will look to beat the Miami Marlins for the second straight start Friday when he takes the mound for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Marlins Park. Kennedy earned the win at Petco Park on Saturday, when he allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings as the Padres edged the Marlins, 3-1. It was the second straight win for Kennedy, who has allowed three earned runs over 12 innings in lowering his overall ERA from 4.91 to 4.58 - the lowest it has been since Kennedy threw 2 1/3 shutout innings in his first start of the season April 9. Kennedy is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.