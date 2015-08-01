San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Marc Rzepczynski, a 29-year-old reliever, was acquired from the Indians on Friday. He had a 4.43 ERA with the Indians this year. Here is how he can help, though: Over his seven-year career, he has held lefty batters to a .212 batting average and a .570 OPS. Righty hitters are batting a healthy .276 against him with an .805 OPS.

LHP Marc Rzepcynski was traded Friday to San Diego for OF Abraham Almonte, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Rzepczynski came to the Indians on July 30, 2013, from St. Louis in a trade for INF Juan Herrera. He went 0-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Indians that season and 0-3 with a 2.74 ERA in 73 appearances last year. This year, Rzepczynski has struggled, going 2-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 45 appearances.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne will make his 16th start of the season on Saturday when he faces the Marlins. Despaigne, a 28-year-old native of Cuba, has shown nothing so far to indicate he is anything more than mediocre. He was 4-7 as a rookie last season and has that same record this year. His career ERA is 4.06, and he is averaging just 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings this year. He doesn’t throw very hard -- 87 to 92 mph -- and relies on changing speed and a deceptive delivery in which he briefly turns his back to the batter.

RHP Ian Kennedy had an interesting day. On the day his fourth daughter, Evelyn Nicole, was born, Kennedy doubled, scored a run and pitched the Padres past the Marlins 8-3 on Friday night at Marlins Park. Although he got a no-decision after the Marlins got to San Diego’s bullpen, Kennedy went seven innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs to cap a fascinating day. With the 4 p.m. (EST) trading deadline looming, his name was mentioned often as one of the players the Padres could decide to move. When his wife went into labor, Kennedy was scratched from the start so he could go home. But he was put back on the lineup card when rainy conditions in Miami made it impossible for him to get out of town in time.