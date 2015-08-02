FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 2, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A El Paso, where he had posted a 2-0 record and a 2.92 ERA in 49 1/3 innings. Campos, 28, is a native of Venezuela. He made his major-league debut in 2014, posting a 5.14 ERA in six games out of the bullpen.

C Tim Federowicz was designated for assignment. He had been on the 60-day disabled list all season with a knee injury.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne defeated the Marlins 5-3 on Saturday night, beating Miami for the second time in one week. Despaigne, a native of Cuba who was pitching on Colombian Heritage Night at Marlins Park, allowed five hits, one walk and three runs in six-plus innings. He struck out five and improved his record to 5-7.

RHP James Shields starts the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday. It will be his 23rd start of the season and one of his toughest because he has to face Marlins counterpart Jose Fernandez, who has never lost (15-0) at Marlins Park. Shields is 8-4 with a 3.77 ERA this season and trying to post his ninth straight season of double-figures wins. Only in Shields’ rookie year, when he went 6-8, has he failed to get at least 11 wins. And his current ERA is in line with his career 3.73 ERA. In other words, this is a consistent and productive pitcher under contract through 2018 with a team option for 2019.

RHP Ian Kennedy was placed on the paternity list one day after his fourth child -- all girls -- was born. The newest addition to Ian and his wife Allison’s family is Evelyn Nicole. Meanwhile, Kennedy, 30, has overcome a bad start to the season. He had a 10.80 ERA in April and a 6.40 ERA in May but has posted a 2.31 ERA in June and 3.38 ERA in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.