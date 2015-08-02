San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A El Paso, where he had posted a 2-0 record and a 2.92 ERA in 49 1/3 innings. Campos, 28, is a native of Venezuela. He made his major-league debut in 2014, posting a 5.14 ERA in six games out of the bullpen.

C Tim Federowicz was designated for assignment. He had been on the 60-day disabled list all season with a knee injury.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne defeated the Marlins 5-3 on Saturday night, beating Miami for the second time in one week. Despaigne, a native of Cuba who was pitching on Colombian Heritage Night at Marlins Park, allowed five hits, one walk and three runs in six-plus innings. He struck out five and improved his record to 5-7.

RHP James Shields starts the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday. It will be his 23rd start of the season and one of his toughest because he has to face Marlins counterpart Jose Fernandez, who has never lost (15-0) at Marlins Park. Shields is 8-4 with a 3.77 ERA this season and trying to post his ninth straight season of double-figures wins. Only in Shields’ rookie year, when he went 6-8, has he failed to get at least 11 wins. And his current ERA is in line with his career 3.73 ERA. In other words, this is a consistent and productive pitcher under contract through 2018 with a team option for 2019.

RHP Ian Kennedy was placed on the paternity list one day after his fourth child -- all girls -- was born. The newest addition to Ian and his wife Allison’s family is Evelyn Nicole. Meanwhile, Kennedy, 30, has overcome a bad start to the season. He had a 10.80 ERA in April and a 6.40 ERA in May but has posted a 2.31 ERA in June and 3.38 ERA in July.