San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Alexi Amarista, who entered the game hitting just .196 with two homers, hit a dramatic game-tying, two-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth Sunday against the Marlins. It was Amarista’s second career ninth-inning homer. His first was a go-ahead grand slam in 2012 against Houston’s Brett Myers. That was also Amarista’s first major league homer of any kind. Amarista also hit a late-game homer last year in Marlins Park, where he took Nate Eovaldi deep.

RHP Tyson Ross will start Monday at the Milwaukee Brewers. In his most recent start, Ross gave up a homer to Mets first baseman Lucas Duda. That was significant because his brother, Washington’s Joe Ross, also gave up a homer to Duda later in the week. The last hitter to homer off two brothers in one week was Alex Rodriguez, who victimized Livan and El Duque Hernandez in 2007. Tyson Ross, 28, had a breakout year last season, going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA. This year, he is 7-8 with a 3.38 ERA and will look to finish strong to have a chance at matching last year’s numbers.

2B Jedd Gyorko went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez on Sunday. That is significant because Gyorko is the only player in the major leagues with more than one homer in his career against Fernandez. Gyorko had gone 2-for-6 in his career against Fernandez, with both homers coming on May 9, 2014 in San Diego. Fernandez knew it, too, because his first pitch to Gyorko on Sunday was up at his head and sailed to the backstop. After that, Fernandez struck out Gyorko on a 2-2 slider. Fernandez controlled him for the rest of the day.

LF Justin Upton leads the majors with 13-game winning RBIs. But he was not the hero on Sunday as he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. The first three strikeouts were against Jose Fernandez. The fourth at-bat started against Carter Capps. But when he got hurt, Mike Dunn came in and finished the strikeout with one pitch.

RHP James Shields pitched well Sunday against the Marlins, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. Shields, who trailed 2-0 when he left the game, escaped with a no-decision when Alexi Amarista drilled a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth.