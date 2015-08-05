San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross evened his record to 8-8 on the year after holding the Brewers to two earned runs over six innings Monday in Milwaukee. Over his last nine starts, Ross is 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA and has struck out 53 in 53 innings of work. San Diego is 7-2 in those contests.

2B Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) began a rehab assignment to Double-A San Antonio on Monday. He went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

2B Jedd Gyorko had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season Monday in the Padres’ 13-5 victory at Milwaukee. Gyorko has at least one hit in five of his last six games. He’s batting .458 during that stretch (11-for-24) with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

3B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to nine games Monday, hitting a pair of home runs in a 13-5 victory over the Brewers. He’s batting .421 (16-for-38) during that streak, with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs.

LF Justin Upton was held out of the lineup Tuesday, a night after he injured his right hand when he hit a wall on a sliding catch. Manager Pat Murphy said he didn’t expect Upton to land on the disabled list. OF Will Venable started in Upton’s place.