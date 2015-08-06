San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Wednesday’s starter, RHP Ian Kennedy, who was activated from the paternity list. Campos appeared in one game for the Padres, allowing a run on one hit in an inning of work.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed his first hit since being acquired by the Padres on July 31. He’s appeared in three games for the Padres, spanning 1 2/3 innings. Left-handed batters are now 1-for-5 against him since joining San Diego.

INF Alexi Amarista had two hits Tuesday in San Diego’s 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. In his past three games, he’s 6-for-13 at the plate with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs. He had gone 22 games without an extra base hit before collecting five in the last three games.

INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contiusion) played his second minor league rehab game Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio. He has been out since June 27.

INF Yangveris Solarte extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games Tuesday with an eighth-inning double off Brewers right-hander Jeremy Jeffress. Solarte is batting .405 (17-42) during the streak, with three doubles, two triples, two homers and seven RBIs.

LF Justin Upton returned to the lineup Wednesday. He was forced to leave the game early Monday and sat out Tuesday because a bruised right thumb.

RHP Ian Kennedy was activated from the paternity list on Tuesday. Kennedy, who is 6-9 with a 4.44 ERA this season, is scheduled to start against Milwaukee Brewers Taylor Jungmann (5-3, 2.23 ERA) on Wednesday.