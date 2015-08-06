San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Yangeris Solarte singled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Solarte is batting .413 (19-for-46) during the streak with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs. The streak is the longest by a Padres player this season.

LF Justin Upton returned to the Padres’ lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a run. Upton sat out Tuesday and left Monday’s game early after injuring his left hand while making a catch in foul territory. Upton is batting .249 in 101 games this season, his first with the Padres.

RHP Ian Kennedy returned from the paternity list Wednesday and struggled in the first inning before locking in and working through seven innings against Milwaukee. Kennedy allowed four runs in the first but gave up just two hits and no runs the rest of the way. He finished with a career-high 122 pitches. He struck out seven, and he didn’t walk a batter for the fifth time this season.

RHP Macros Mateo allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk Wednesday. It has been a rough stretch for the 31-year-old who has given up 10 earned runs on 17 hits over his past 17 1/3 innings, but interim manager Pat Murphy said he remains confident in Mateo. “He’s not top of his game right now, so we have to get him focused and comfortable so he can be effective for us,” Murphy said.