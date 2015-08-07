FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 8, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Dickerson was recalled Thursday from Triple-A El Paso and made his major league debut in the eighth inning, lining out as a pinch-hitter in a 10-1 loss to Milwaukee. Dickerson was brought up to replace Will Venable, who went on MLB’s paternity list. He was batting .306 with 10 home runs and 59 RBIs for El Paso this season.

INF Yangervis Solarte went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday, snapping his hitting streak after a career-high 11 games. During his streak, Solarte batted .413 (19-for-46) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs. It was the longest streak by a Padres player this season.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was roughed up in his 17th start of the season. He was charged with seven runs on nine hits, including a three-run home run to Khris Davis in a 10-1 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday. Since tossing a pair of scoreless innings of relief on July 10, Despaigne allowed 17 over his last 22 innings, spanning four starts. He’s allowed seven or more runs three times this season.

OF Will Venable left the Padres early Thursday morning to join his wife, Kathryn, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child. Venable is the second Padres player this week to get a visit from the story; RHP Ian Kennedy left the team for three days after his wife gave birth to a daughter last Friday.

