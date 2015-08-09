FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
August 9, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF-1B Wil Myers was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. He has been sidelined since June 13.

LHP Caleb Thielbar was claimed off outright waivers from the Minnesota Twins and was immediately optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Thielbar, 28, had a 5.40 ERA in six appearances with the Twins this season and was 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 29 minor league appearances.

LHP Frank Garces was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill Marcos Mateo’s spot in the bullpen. Garces worked two-thirds of an inning upon his return with a walk and a strikeout. This is his third tour with the Padres this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow, 31, will have arthroscopic debridement surgery next week to cleanse and remove an impingement from his right shoulder. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

RHP Brandon Morrow’s twice aborted attempt to rejoin the rotation is over. Morrow, 31, will have arthroscopic debridement surgery next week to cleanse and remove an impingement from his right shoulder. Morrow has been on the disabled list since May 3 after going 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in his first five starts. The Padres won all five of his starts. Morrow twice rehabbed the injury and was on rehab assignments when the pain returned and he was again shut down.

RHP Marcos Mateo was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a neck strain.

RHP Marcos Mateo was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a neck strain. Mateo, 31, had a 5.19 ERA in 15 appearances since being purchased by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on June 24.

