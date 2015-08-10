San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Wil Myers started swinging a light bat again in the cage Sunday. If all goes well, Myers could be two to three weeks away from returning to the lineup -- although his rehab from wrist surgery was aborted three weeks ago when a similar swinging program produced pain in Myers’ surgically repaired left wrist. Myers has played only three games since May 10.

3B Yangervis Solarte, who had an RBI single Sunday, has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. He is batting .359 (23-for-64) during the run with four doubles, two triples, two home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs. Solarte is also hitting .325 (25-for-77) with runners in scoring position this season. He is hitting .316 (43-for-136) since June 25 with 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, three triples and five homers) in 36 games.

LF Justin Upton’s 19th homer of the season Sunday afternoon was also his 14th of the season at Petco Park. That is one shy of the single-season record for the Padres’ downtown home, which opened in 2004. OF Will Venable hit 15 homers at Petco Park in 2013. Upton is batting .301 (53-for-176) at home this season compared to .209 on the road.

RHP Andrew Cashner fell to 4-12 after giving up three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings Sunday. The Padres are 9-13 in Cashner’s 22 starts this season but have scored more than three runs in only nine of his starts. However, rival managers still consider Cashner a frontline starter despite his record and 4.09 ERA. Said Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin: “I’ve always liked Cashner, even when he was with the Cubs. I like his arm. We had him on the ropes in the first inning, but he settled down. You have to like him because he has the stuff to be successful. It’s all about command of your stuff. If you’ve got command, that is the difference and you become a better pitcher.”