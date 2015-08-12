San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Wil Myers didn’t report any soreness after his first day of swinging a light bat in the batting cages. “He looks healthy, but we’re taking it slow,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy. The earliest Myers could return is two weeks, although three is more likely.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 1-for-2 with two walks Monday and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He is batting .364 (24-for-66) during the run.

LF Justin Upton has hit back-to-back homers for the third time this season. His two-run home run Monday night was his 20th of the season and his 15th at Petco Park -- which ties the single-season record at Petco Park set by OF Will Venable in 2013. Upton’s 14th game-winning RBI is the second-highest total in the major leagues.

RHP Ian Kennedy is 5-5 with a 2.96 earned-run average over his last 13 starts since the start of June. He is 5-1 lifetime against Cincinnati with a 2.34 ERA -- the third-lowest ERA against the Reds among active pitchers with 40 or more innings.