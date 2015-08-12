San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Rea started Tuesday and won, pitching five innings while giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one.

C Austin Hedges continues to impress, although his batting average isn’t quite where he would like it to be. Although, he’s brought it up to .200 from .080. Still, GM A.J. Preller has taken note. “We learned a lot about Austin this season,” he said.

2B Jedd Gyorko continues to have a solid homestead as he had a homer and four RBIs in the win over the Reds. ”I took a couple of good swings tonight,“ he said. ”I got some early RBI to kind of get us started.

RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. He had complained of tightness of late; the team thinks he will be able to pitch the day he is eligible to leave the DL.

3B Yangervis Solarte continues to shine at his position, the one he took over when Will Middlebrooks was sent down earlier this year. He’s hit in 16 of his past 17 games, going 26-for-70 (.371) over that span.

RHP Dale Thayer was designated for assignment. Thayer appeared in 38 games for the Padres and was once a key part of their bullpen.