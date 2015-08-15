San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion) was reinstated from the disabled list after missing 38 games. He was placed on the disabled list June 30 retroactive to June 28. In nine rehab games with Double-A San Antonio (six games) and Triple-A El Paso (three), Spangenberg hit .211 (8-for-38) with one triple, one homer and four RBIs.

2B Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a season-high tying four RBIs. He hit a three-run homer to cap the Padres’ four-run seventh when they took an 8-4 lead on their way to a 9-5 victory. Gyorko has hit safely in a season-high seven straight games, going 9-for-29 (.310) with two homers and nine RBIs in that stretch. In 19 career games at Coors Field, Gyorko is hitting .329 (25-for-76). In his past 15 games since July 29, Gyorko is hitting .328 (20-for-61) with three homers and 14 RBIs.

LHP Frank Garces was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room on the roster for INF Cory Spangenberg (left knee contusion), who came off the disabled list. In 34 games, Garces is 0-0 with a 4.94 ERA. He has yielded 34 hits, including seven homers, in 31 innings with 15 walks and 20 strikeouts.

RF Matt Kemp hit for his first cycle and the first in Padres history.