San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris made his seventh career start at first base, all this season, and dropped a pop up with two outs in the seventh that led to the Rockies scoring three unearned runs. He threw out a career-high three runners trying to steal Saturday night, the most by a Padres catcher since Rene Rivera also threw out three runners at Colorado on May 18, 2014. Norris’ career-high and major league leading 31 runners caught stealing are the most by a Padres catcher since Ben Davis had 34 in 2001 and the most in the majors since 2012 when St. Louis’ Yadier Molina had 32 and San Francisco’s Buster Posey had 31.

3B Cory Spangenberg went 1-for-4 in his first start since coming off the disabled list Friday and missing 38 games due to a left knee contusion. Spangenberg pinch hit on both Friday and Saturday nights. The Rockies started left-hander Chris Rusin, but the left-handed hitting Spangenberg batted first. Third baseman Yangervis Solarte had started 18 straight games, and interim manager Pat Murphy said he wanted Spangenberg in the lineup and determined that if anybody needed a day off, it was Solarte.

RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with a single in the sixth that extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games. During the streak, Kemp is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with one double, one triple, two homers and nine RBI. In 139 career games against the Rockies, Kemp is hitting .307 (159-for-518) with 37 doubles, nine triples, 32 homers and 117 RBI. Among active players, he has the most homers and second-most doubles and RBI against the Rockies.

1B Yonder Alonso checked out fine Sunday morning and was cleared to play. In the eighth inning Saturday night, he was hit in the right temple by Justin Upton’s helmet Saturday night when it bounced off the dugout floor. Upton threw his helmet in disgust after being caught off second base and trapped in a rundown. Alonso was removed from the game and afterward was examined by the Padres training staff and the Rockies’ medical staff and did not show concussion symptoms. The left-handed hitting Alonso wasn’t in the lineup Sunday against Chris Rusin, the Rockies’ left-handed starter. Interim manager Pat Murphy said, “I considered it. But I think all things being equal and kind of getting shook up like that, you get hit out of nowhere made the decision a little clearer for me.”