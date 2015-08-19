San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Austin Hedges could get the start on Wednesday, relieving starter Derek Norris on a day game after a night game. Hedges has struggled to get his batting average to .200, but has impressed in other ways. “I like how Hedges has handled it,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He is ready to play.”

INF Jedd Gyorko as giving the night off, one game after making his first pro start at shortstop. Gyorko played well, showing decent range on a grounder up the middle. Interim manager Pat Murphy was confident Gyorko will return to shortstop for Wednesday’s finale of the three-game series with the Braves “I would bet on it,” he said.

CF Melvin Upton, Jr. could see decreased playing time with CF Travis Jankowski expected to join the club on Wednesday. Although after hitting a pair of two-run homers, he might fight off Jankowski’s debut on Wednesday. The Padres were forced to take on Upton to facilitate the trade for closer Craig Kimbrel just before the season. Upton is owned more than $33 million over the next two seasons.

RF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. It’s his longest streak since he reeled off a 16-gamer last season from Aug. 22-Sept. 10. He has 14 streak of at least 10 games in his career.

RHP Bud Norris, a free-agent pickup earlier this month, has been a pleasant surprise. “Every time out for us he looks like he can help our club,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. Norris is 1-0 in four games and hasn’t allowed a run in four games and four innings.